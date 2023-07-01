A 46-year-old construction worker, Felipe Pascual, died from hyperthermia after collapsing at a job site in Fort Bend County, officials say.

Fort Bend Co. construction worker dies after collapsing at job site in extreme heat, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston region's first heat-related death was reported after a construction worker collapsed at a job site in Fort Bend County and later died from hyperthermia, according to Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.

John Florence, a medical investigator who conducted the autopsy, told ABC13's news partners at the Houston Chronicle that 46-year-old Felipe Pascual died on June 16 at Memorial Hermann Hospital Pearland.

Deputies say Pascual was pouring concrete at Sienna Parkway and Waters Lake Boulevard in Missouri City when he collapsed due to the extreme heat.

He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead in the emergency room.

The medical examiner's office released Pascual's cause of death this week, confirmed he died from hyperthermia. Florence told the Chronicle that Pascual didn't have any underlying heath issues.

At least 13 people have died from heat-related illness in Texas, The Associated Press reported.

Ten deaths due to heat illness were reported in Webb County in the past two weeks, Texas officials told ABC News, as the Southern U.S. grapples with a weeks-long heat wave and triple-digit temperatures.

Emergency room visits in Texas between June 18 and June 24 have spiked compared to the same time last year as the state battles an early onset of extreme heat, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The region averaged 837 heat-related visits per 100,000 ER visits compared to 639 visits per 100,000 emergency department visits during the same period in 2022, CDC data shows.