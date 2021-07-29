caught on video

Texas sheriff's office under fire over controversial arrest of teen caught on video

EMBED <>More Videos

Texas sheriff's office questioned over deputy pinning teen

FORNEY, Texas (KTRK) -- A sheriff's office in north Texas is facing criticism after a video that surfaced across the internet shows a deputy on top of a woman, pinning her to the ground.

The incident happened in Forney, Texas, which is just outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The woman who posted the video to Facebook said the woman being pinned to the ground is her 18-year-old sister. The teen was reportedly walking home when somebody called police claiming she was trying to jump in front of cars.

A Kaufman County Sheriff's deputy arrived on the scene and things quickly escalated.

"You can get up. You don't have to do her like this," a woman is heard telling the deputy.

"She's trying to jump in front of cars," the deputy responded.

The teen was then rolled over and handcuffed. But as she was being led to a car, an altercation ensued. The teen and a woman, who witnesses say is her mom, were arrested.

The county sheriff's office said it is aware of the social media post and is reviewing the incident.

SEE ALSO:

2 HPD officers ordered to pay $1M in damages to man for use of excessive force in 2017 arrest

Texas Rangers investigating man's controversial arrest by officers on horseback

Baytown officer seen in controversial arrest video fired
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasarresttexas newscontroversial videoviral videosocial mediatexascaught on videoteen
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Man posing as FedEx delivery driver robs pharmacy at gunpoint
Woman and dog dragged during robbery in Heights area
Woman rides ATV on mainlanes of 610 loop
Video shows FL trooper, good Samaritan save choking toddler
TOP STORIES
Man wanted in shooting found dead after hours-long SWAT standoff
18-year-old killed, 3 other teens shot at N. Houston Halloween party
Vigil held in memory of murdered 8-year-old boy
Plane skids onto Houston Executive Airport runway near Brookshire
No tricks, all treats for Halloween before next front come midweek
Man wins $2 million lottery prize for 2nd time in his life
Houston-area attraction scares up spot among top haunted houses
Show More
6 cyclists struck by car in Liberty Co. during cross-country ride
Houston chef thriving with Tex-Mex restaurant in Atlanta
What we know so far about murder of 8-year-old Kendrick Lee
Houston named a top place to live after college, says new report
Boy with special needs returns home with inappropriate writing on neck
More TOP STORIES News