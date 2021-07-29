Texas sheriff's office under fire over controversial arrest of teen caught on video

FORNEY, Texas (KTRK) -- A sheriff's office in north Texas is facing criticism after a video that surfaced across the internet shows a deputy on top of a woman, pinning her to the ground.The incident happened in Forney, Texas, which is just outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area.The woman who posted the video to Facebook said the woman being pinned to the ground is her 18-year-old sister. The teen was reportedly walking home when somebody called police claiming she was trying to jump in front of cars.A Kaufman County Sheriff's deputy arrived on the scene and things quickly escalated."You can get up. You don't have to do her like this," a woman is heard telling the deputy."She's trying to jump in front of cars," the deputy responded.The teen was then rolled over and handcuffed. But as she was being led to a car, an altercation ensued. The teen and a woman, who witnesses say is her mom, were arrested.The county sheriff's office said it is aware of the social media post and is reviewing the incident.