Baytown officer fired after being seen kicking man in controversial arrest

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Baytown police officer has been fired after he was caught on video hitting a man who was questioning why the officers were arresting a black man.

In a statement sent to ABC13 on Thursday, the Baytown Police Department said Nathaniel Brown was fired on Monday after a "complete and thorough review" of the incident.

The controversial arrest was all caught on cell phone video. It happened outside of the Baytown Market store on June 2.

EMBED More News Videos

In the video above, ABC13's Jessica Willey spoke with the former head of the Texas Rangers to share his thoughts. Watch to hear his thoughts on the incident caught on camera.



Officers pulled over a 23-year-old black man for a traffic violation. When officers handcuffed Jostin Moore, two people in front of the store began to make comments about what was happening.

In the video, Brown can be seen crossing the parking lot to the store's front and throwing one of the men on the ground, then kicking him in the head.

READ ALSO: Baytown march calls for swift change after controversial arrest

A second officer confronts another man who was also in front of the store and eventually arrests him.

"After careful review, Chief [Keith] Dougherty concluded that the actions of Officer Brown did not align with the professional standards and values, to which we hold all of our officers," read the statement.

Brown was with the department for nine years.

"The Baytown Police Department takes allegations of wrongdoing or misconduct by our officers very seriously," continued the statement. "The trust and confidence of our community is paramount and as such we hold our officers to the highest levels of integrity as well as moral, ethical and professional standards. Failure to adhere to those standards will not be tolerated and will be dealt with in accordance with the law. We ask that the community continue to place its trust and confidence in our organization and the men and women of the Baytown Police Department who don the badge and uniform every day and proudly serve with honor, integrity and professionalism."

Skylar Gilmore, 24, and Isaiah Phillips, 23, were arrested for disorderly conduct-language, for their public use of profanities.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office initially filed charges against Gilmore for interfering with public duties. ABC13 later learned the DA's office dropped the interfering charge against Gilmore.

READ MORE: DA drops interfering charge against man in controversial Baytown arrest

RELATED STORIES:



The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baytownblack lives mattercaught on tapesocial mediacaught on videocivil rightspolice officerpolice brutalityexcessive forcepoliceinvestigationcaught on camerainvestigations
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Warnings issued ahead of Depression No. 8
Shots fired at deputies in search for Magnolia murder suspect
Trump says he's 'comfortable' sending son back to school
1 injured in shooting involving Jersey Village police officer
GOP pushes unveiling of COVID-19 rescue package to 'next week'
How Texas Medical Center plans to prepare for severe weather
Today is our last quiet day before the impacts of TD8
Show More
Map shows where Houstonians report the most flooding
HFD says they're ready for severe weather during the pandemic
Get answers about COVID-19 and your child's school
New help comes for Fort Bend County small businesses
Man shot in Deer Park Jack in the Box drive-thru
More TOP STORIES News