Former Conroe priest indicted by grand jury on child sex abuse charges

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Conroe priest at the center of an alleged sex abuse scandal has been indicted.

Former Priest Manuel La Rosa-Lopez was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on charges stemming from allegations of child sex abuse in the 1990s to early 2000s.

Lopez was indicted on two of the four counts of indecency with a child that allegedly led to his Sept. 11 arrest.

According to documents, the two charges stem from incidents alleged to have happened to a female parishioner on April 9, 2009, while the cleric was assigned to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montgomery County.

Lopez has two other charges pending.

Related topics:
houstonconroepriest sex abusecatholic churchsex abusechild sex assault
