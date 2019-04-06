Lawsuit claims Father Manuel La Rosa Lopez exposed himself to a teen during confession in 2000

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A lawsuit filed against the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston in Conroe is revealing disturbing accusations against Father Manuel La Rosa Lopez.Lopez, who is accused of sexually abusing children in the 1990's to early 2000's, allegedly exposed himself to a then 15-year-old during confession, according to the lawsuit.In the lawsuit, the victim, whose identity has not been released, states he confessed his homosexuality to La Rosa Lopez in the summer of 2000. During confession, the victim said La Rosa Lopez asked him very descriptive and vulgar questions.According to the lawsuit, in the midst of confession, La Rosa Lopez allegedly "proceeded to open the partition window in the confessional booth and exposed (himself)."The lawsuit states the victim began seeing a therapist in the summer of 2017, where he spoke about his encounter with La Rosa Lopez.La Rosa Lopez is currently facing indecency with a child charges.ABC13 Eyewitness News reached out to the offices of Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston for a comment about the lawsuit.