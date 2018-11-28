TIMELINE: Sex abuse allegations mount against Conroe priest

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4233077" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Mayra Moreno spoke exclusively with one of the accusers in the Conroe sex abuse scandal after a priest's arrest.

A possible sex abuse scandal involving a local priest is unfolding.Four people have come forward, saying that Father Manuel La Rosa Lopez sexually abused children while working at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe in the late 1990s to early 2000s.An underage male was allegedly sexually abused by Father Manuel La Rosa Lopez.An underage girl was allegedly sexually abused by Father Manuel.The female victim and her family reported the alleged abuse to the church.Father Manuel was transferred.The alleged female victim and her family moved to Israel.The female accuser moved back to the area.She reported her previous abuse again to the church after realizing Father Manuel was still working.The male accuser met with Cardinal DiNardo of the Galveston-Houston Catholic Archdiocese.Both accusers filed separate police reports to Conroe PD and an investigation began.Father Manuel turned himself in to police.A search warrant was executed at Father Manuel's Richmond parish.Father Manuel bonded out of jail.Authorities executed a search warrant at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where Father Manuel had been a priest.A search warrant was executed at the Shalom Treatment Center in connection to Father Manuel.A former altar boy claimed Father Manuel also abused him. Father Manuel has not been charged.A search warrant was executed at the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston in connection to Father Manuel.SNAP alleged there was a fourth victim of Father Manuel. He has not been charged.