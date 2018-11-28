TIMELINE: Sex abuse allegations mount against Conroe priest

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --A possible sex abuse scandal involving a local priest is unfolding.
Four people have come forward, saying that Father Manuel La Rosa Lopez sexually abused children while working at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe in the late 1990s to early 2000s.
Oct. 1999
An underage male was allegedly sexually abused by Father Manuel La Rosa Lopez.
April 2000
An underage girl was allegedly sexually abused by Father Manuel.
2001
The female victim and her family reported the alleged abuse to the church.
Father Manuel was transferred.
The alleged female victim and her family moved to Israel.
2010
The female accuser moved back to the area.
She reported her previous abuse again to the church after realizing Father Manuel was still working.
EXCLUSIVE: 'I can't believe it's happening' Abuse accuser speaks after Conroe priest's arrest
Aug. 10, 2018
The male accuser met with Cardinal DiNardo of the Galveston-Houston Catholic Archdiocese.
Aug. 27-29, 2018
Both accusers filed separate police reports to Conroe PD and an investigation began.
Sept. 11, 2018
Father Manuel turned himself in to police.
Sept. 12, 2018
A search warrant was executed at Father Manuel's Richmond parish.
Sept. 13, 2018
Father Manuel bonded out of jail.
Sept. 17, 2018
Authorities executed a search warrant at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where Father Manuel had been a priest.
Sept. 19, 2018
A search warrant was executed at the Shalom Treatment Center in connection to Father Manuel.
Oct. 4, 2018
A former altar boy claimed Father Manuel also abused him. Father Manuel has not been charged.
Nov. 28, 2018
A search warrant was executed at the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston in connection to Father Manuel.
SNAP alleged there was a fourth victim of Father Manuel. He has not been charged.