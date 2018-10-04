PRIEST SEX ABUSE

Former altar boy claims Conroe priest abused him while in seminary

EMBED </>More Videos

TIMELINE: Alleged Catholic priest sex abuse

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A priest already charged with four counts of indecency with a child connected with his time at a Conroe parish faces a newly surfaced accusation of alleged abuse involving an altar boy.

Through his lawyer, the accuser states Father Manuel La Rosa-Lopez abused him while the priest was in seminary between the early and mid 1990s.

The victim at the time reported the abuse to La Rosa-Lopez's superiors but no action was taken to remove him, according to the accuser's lawyer. Instead, the priest was ordained into ministry.

With the new accusation, the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston faces a new allegation of ignoring La Rosa-Lopez's reported behavior as early as the 1990s.

Last month, La Rosa-Lopez was arrested and later released from the Montgomery County Jail after being charged. He was a former priest at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe.

EXCLUSIVE: 'I can't believe it's happening' Abuse accuser speaks after Conroe priest's arrest
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Mayra Moreno spoke exclusively with one of the accusers in the Conroe sex abuse scandal after a priest's arrest.



Following his release, a search warrant was executed at the Shalom Center, where, prosecutors believe, La Rosa-Lopez received mental health treatment in the early to mid-2000s.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
priest sex abuseConroeHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PRIEST SEX ABUSE
Former priest accused of sexual abuse became school counselor
U2's Bono says pope's "aghast" about church sex abuse
New search in case of Conroe priest accused of molestation
Conroe priest accused of sex abuse of teens is out of jail
More priest sex abuse
Top Stories
Students walk out of Wheatley High School
Lockout lifted at Crosby HS after potential threat
Intern for Sheila Jackson Lee arrested, accused of 'doxing'
8th grader arrested with gun at school in Baytown
Officer seen taking pic of woman's backside at Drake show
Person killed by METRORail train while crossing tracks
Cy-Fair ISD cop trainee allegedly raped girl multiple times
Tropical disturbance could develop in the Gulf next week
Show More
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Booby-trapped wheelchair shoots FBI agent in bizarre scene
Fortnite can be as addictive as heroin, health experts say
Build your own Whataburger restaurant with this kit
Transgender student not allowed to run for homecoming queen
More News