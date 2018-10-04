HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A priest already charged with four counts of indecency with a child connected with his time at a Conroe parish faces a newly surfaced accusation of alleged abuse involving an altar boy.
Through his lawyer, the accuser states Father Manuel La Rosa-Lopez abused him while the priest was in seminary between the early and mid 1990s.
The victim at the time reported the abuse to La Rosa-Lopez's superiors but no action was taken to remove him, according to the accuser's lawyer. Instead, the priest was ordained into ministry.
With the new accusation, the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston faces a new allegation of ignoring La Rosa-Lopez's reported behavior as early as the 1990s.
Last month, La Rosa-Lopez was arrested and later released from the Montgomery County Jail after being charged. He was a former priest at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe.
Following his release, a search warrant was executed at the Shalom Center, where, prosecutors believe, La Rosa-Lopez received mental health treatment in the early to mid-2000s.