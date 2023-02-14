Former Prairie View A&M University president, Dr. Ruth Simmons, joining Rice University

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly a year after Dr. Ruth Simmons announced she was stepping down as president of Prairie View A &M, Rice University announced she will be joining them as President's Distinguished Fellow.

In March 2022, Simmons announced she was stepping down after accepting her position at PVAMU in July 2017. On Tuesday, Rice announced that in her new role, she will work with a variety of programs across campus and advise the president's office on various matters.

The video above is from a sit-down interview with ABC13's Melanie Lawson, where Simmons discussed her ground-breaking role.

Simmons was expected to step down from her role at PVAMU in June, but according to the Texas Tribune, she will resign at the end of February.

According to Rice, Simmons will begin her role as President's Distinguished Fellow on April 1.

"Often cited as one of the most consequential higher education leaders of this generation, and one of the most important and compelling local and national leaders, (Simmons) has served numerous universities, corporations, and nonprofit organizations in an advisory capacity," Rice University President Reginald DesRoches said. " I am grateful and excited that she will continue her broad and impactful outreach from her position at Rice."

For more on Simmons' new role at Rice, visit the university's website.