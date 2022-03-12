prairie view a&m

Dr. Ruth Simmons steps down as president of Prairie View A&M University after serving 5 years

EMBED <>More Videos

Dr. Ruth Simmons stepping down as Prarie View A&M president

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dr. Ruth Simmons has announced that she will be stepping down as president of Prairie View A&M University.

Simmons accepted the position as president in the summer of July 2017, after the departure of President George Wright.

In her message to the school she notes the accomplishments that she is proud to have made while serving her tenure for the past five years at the University.

Simmons said in a statement:

"Be assured that while I will step down from the presidency, my work for Prairie View A&M will not cease. Many supporters from around the country have initiated programs and offered support to the University, and I must assure them not only of my unwavering gratitude but also of my continued dedication to fulfilling the promises made to them when they elected to partner with and support the University."

Dr. Simmons will remain in place until her successor is name by the Chancellor of the Texas A&M University system.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustontexas a&m universityschoolprairie view a&m
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M
Former Houston Oiler takes over Prairie View A&M football
PVAMU on-campus housing apartments burglarized over winter break
H-E-B leader gifts $5M to historic Houston-area university
1st Hispanic drum major makes history at Prairie View A&M
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl missing near College Station
Sunny but cool today, warmer weather for Spring Break
Passenger dies after deputies say driver crashed into pillars
Mom accused of abandoning 4 kids posts bond, dad remains in jail
Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque reported hit
Ukrainian mother and son set up fundraiser to help refugees in crisis
Sex trafficked victims endured additional abuse at local shelter
Show More
Bun B and rap royalty make history in RodeoHouston's trillest takeover
Deshaun Watson faces no criminal charges in sexual assault lawsuits
Singer Traci Braxton of 'Family Values' dies at 50
Alec Baldwin seeks arbitration to avoid liability in 'Rust' shooting
Man found shot to death at apartment complex in NW Houston, HPD says
More TOP STORIES News