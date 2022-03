Dr. Ruth Simmons steps down as president of Prairie View A&M University after serving 5 years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dr. Ruth Simmons has announced that she will be stepping down as president of Prairie View A&M University. Simmons accepted the position as president in the summer of July 2017, after the departure of President George Wright.In her message to the school she notes the accomplishments that she is proud to have made while serving her tenure for the past five years at the University.Simmons said in a statement:Dr. Simmons will remain in place until her successor is name by the Chancellor of the Texas A&M University system.