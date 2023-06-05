Forbes places Houston Texans No. 6 in list of most profitable sports teams behind Cowboys, Man U

Cal and Hannah McNair revealed small hints of what the Houston Texans plans to do as far as transitioning the team's look, uniforms, and colors.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Dallas Cowboys are a world-recognized brand. There's no argument there.

So it's fitting to see "America's Team" top a Forbes list of the most profitable sports clubs in the world.

Owner Jerry Jones' NFL team is valued at $8 billion and pocketed $1.17 billion in operating income over a three-year span ending with the 2021 season, according to the Forbes ranking released last week.

What might be surprising is who's close to the top of this list.

After the Cowboys, Forbes' second through fifth places include the New England Patriots, English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, the New York Knicks, and Manchester United, another EPL team.

Then, at No. 6, the Houston Texans appear, taking in $356 million in operating income over the same three-year span. The Texans, however, are just the 11th most valuable NFL franchise at $4.7 billion.

How are the McNair-owned Texans outpacing arguably-bigger brands like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls?

While Forbes doesn't provide an exact explanation for the Texans, the publication notes that the NFL has the richest television rights deal. In 2021, the NFL's 32 clubs earned $198 million from their network partners.

Here's where an asterisk falls, especially if you expected teams like the New York Yankees or the Houston Astros to make the list. Forbes states that no MLB or NHL teams made it due in part to pandemic impacts on live game attendance, as well as both leagues falling behind in broadcasting revenue compared to the NBA and NFL.

Another Houston team makes the list when it's expanded to the top 25. The Rockets, who are owned by Tilman Fertitta, is the 23rd most profitable sports team in a three-year span, pulling in $240 million in operating income.

Forbes notes that all earnings are before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

You can view the full list on the Forbes website.