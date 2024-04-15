Long lines drew frustration at IRS office in southwest Houston amid tax filing deadline

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's tax day - and the clock is ticking if you still need to file.

There was a chaotic scene at the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center on South Gessner in southwest Houston this weekend with long lines and frustration. Many people were turned away.

On Monday morning, another line grew outside of the building. ABC13 spoke to James Johnson, who was second in line and said he had been waiting since 2 a.m.

"I filed at the first start of it at the end of January," Johnson explained. "They sent me a letter to go online, but when I went online, they said I had to come in person.

While some people visit the in-person offices, the IRS says many issues can be solved by calling 844-545-5640.

At the IRS office on South Gessner on Saturday, hundreds of people stood in line, trying to get help during scheduled walk-in service before Monday's tax filing deadline.

Hundreds of people stood in line outside the center on South Gessner, hoping to get help with their taxes before Monday's filing deadline. Instead, the center closed early, and people were left to wait outside.

Instead, the center closed early, leaving many without answers or the help they needed to file taxes by Monday's deadline.

According to the IRS, the delays were caused by too many people showing up. Houston police also had to be called to help with crowd control.

On Monday, the IRS released a statement to ABC13 about the identification issue and what's happening to help those who went on Saturday but were turned away:

"To further assist taxpayers in the Houston area, IRS representatives are calling people this week who we couldn't serve on Saturday and who provided their contact information. We are also working to fully staff our offices this week and adding more people to help on our phone lines. For taxpayers who have received an IRS letter telling them to schedule an in-person appointment, they should review their tax returns carefully to ensure they are accurate and then call the number provided to schedule an appointment. These taxpayers do not have a deadline for verifying their identity."

"I came up here, and it was just a whole bunch of commotion. It was a lot of people outside," Dontray, who came to the IRS office to get help, said. "They saying that somebody got into a scuffle or something like that."

"It's horrible. When you have to literally get on a bus with the newborn and just sit outside and wait," Jessica Hall, another frustrated Houstonian, said. "They don't want to come to the door and tell you anything. It's a very unpleasant experience."

If you can't make the deadline on Monday, the IRS has multiple plans and extensions you can file online to avoid paying additional penalties.

Tax preparers also had issues with H &R Block on Monday. The service said just hours before the tax filing deadline, some desktop users received an error while trying to e-file. The issue was resolved after a few hours.

"We are aware of an issue preventing some desktop software users from e-filing their returns. Online clients and clients working with our tax professionals virtually or in person are not impacted. We are working to resolve the issue quickly and ask clients to please try again later today or print and mail their return if that is more convenient," H &R Block said when issues started to arise around 11:30 a.m.

At about 3 p.m., the tax preparer said the issues were resolved.

