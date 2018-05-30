Where kids can eat free every day of the week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If there are two things everyone loves, it's a night out and a good deal.
Parents, grandparents, babysitters and other people who know kids should keep this list handy, because we're showing you where kids eat for free in Houston and southeast Texas.
Please note that free offers are subject to change.
Monday
Antonia's Ristorante & Pizzeria
Cypress location
All day Monday, kids enjoy a free meal with the purchase of two adult entrees and drinks.
Ashiani
12610 Briar Forest Drive
Kids under the age of 6 get a free menu item for every regularly priced adult meal ordered from 5 p.m. to closing time every day of the week.
Abe's Cajun Market
1080 Clear Lake City Boulevard
Get one kid's meal per paid adult meal every Monday.
Pallottas Italian Grill
Most Houston locations
Every Monday, receive one free kids' meal with every adult entrée purchased. Includes fountain drink or iced tea and vanilla ice cream wedge. Kids 10 and under.
Del Pueblo Mexican Restaurant
13235 Jones Road
Get one free kids' meal with every adult entrée on Monday and Tuesday, from 4 p.m. to close.
IHOP
Select locations.
Kids eat free every day of the week.
Tuesday
Berryhill Baja Grill
13703 Southwest Freeway
Get one free kids' meal for every adult entrée or combo purchased on Saturday and Sunday.
Ashiani
12610 Briar Forest Drive
Kids under the age of 6 get a free menu item for every regularly priced adult meal ordered from 5 p.m. to closing time every day of the week.
Dish Society
All locations.
On Tuesdays, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult meal.
Mazzei's Gourmet Pizza
6868 S. Mason Rd, Katy
On Tuesdays, get two kids' meals with the purchase of a large, 3-topping pizza.
Denny's
Most Houston locations
On Tuesdays, get up to two free kids' entrees for ages 10 and under with every paid adult entrée from 4 to 10 p.m.
Boudreaux's
All Houston locations
Every Tuesday, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult item $9.55 or more. Dine in only.
Del Pueblo Mexican Restaurant
13235 Jones Road
Get one free kids' meal with every adult entrée on Monday and Tuesday, from 4 p.m. to close.
IHOP
Select locations.
Kids eat free every day of the week.
Wednesday
Huge Gilbert's American Grill
25919 North Freeway
On Wednesday, kids eat free all day.
Ashiani
12610 Briar Forest Drive
Kids under the age of 6 get a free menu item for every regularly priced adult meal ordered from 5 p.m. to closing time every day of the week.
Luby's
Most Houston locations
Kids 10 and younger eat free all day on Wednesday and Saturday.
Logan's Roadhouse
Most Houston locations
Every Wednesday, kids 12 and under can get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.
The Backyard Grill
9453 Jones Road
On Wednesday, kids 12 and under get one free "From the Playground" meal with each adult entrée purchase. On Saturday, kids eat free breakfast with adult entrée purchase.
IHOP
Select locations.
Kids eat free every day of the week.
Thursday
El Rey Taqueria
8422 Hwy 6 N.
Kids eat free between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursdays.
Catfish Willy's
2435 Texas Parkway
On Thursdays, kids eat free with the purchase of a combo meal.
Ashiani
12610 Briar Forest Drive
Kids under the age of 6 get a free menu item for every regularly priced adult meal ordered from 5 p.m. to closing time every day of the week.
iT'z
All Houston locations
Get a free meal for kids 3 and under every day of the week, and on Thursday, all kids eat free. Limit two free child buffets for each paid adult buffet.
Captain D's
Most SE Texas locations
Kids eat free on Thursdays. Get two free kids' meals with any adult entrée purchase at regular price.
IHOP
Select locations.
Kids eat free every day of the week.
Friday
IHOP
Select locations.
Kids eat free every day of the week.
Ashiani
12610 Briar Forest Drive
Kids under the age of 6 get a free menu item for every regularly priced adult meal ordered from 5 p.m. to closing time every day of the week.
Saturday
Antonia's Ristorante & Pizzeria
Cypress location
Kids enjoy a free meal with the purchase of two adult entrees and drinks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturdays.
Steak 'n Shake
Most locations.
Get a free kids' meal with a $9 purchase on Saturdays.
Zachary's Cajun Cafe
716 Kingwood Drive
On Saturday, kids 12 and under eat free with every adult entrée purchase.
Ashiani
12610 Briar Forest Drive
Kids under the age of 6 get a free menu item for every regularly priced adult meal ordered from 5 p.m. to closing time every day of the week.
Luby's
Most Houston locations
Kids 10 and younger eat free all day on Wednesday and Saturday.
Texas Land & Cattle
Most Houston locations
On Saturdays, kids eat free from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
IHOP
Select locations.
Kids eat free every day of the week.
Sunday
Antonia's Ristorante & Pizzeria
Sugar Land and Katy locations.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., kids enjoy a free meal with every adult entrée purchased at regular price on Sundays.
Firehouse Subs
All locations.
Kids enjoy a free meal with the purchase of an adult combo meal on Sundays.
Ashiani
12610 Briar Forest Drive
Kids under the age of 6 get a free menu item for every regularly priced adult meal ordered from 5 p.m. to closing time every day of the week.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
12610 Briar Forest Drive
One free kids' meal with $10 purchase per adult on Sunday.
Rico's Mexican Restaurant
8000 Research Forest
Kids eat free every Sunday at Rico's in The Woodlands.
IHOP
Select locations.
Kids eat free every day of the week.
Of course, some restrictions (hours, locations, minimum purchase) do apply for any of these deals, so be sure to check with your location first.
