WHAT-A-SALE: Texas chain Whataburger sold to bank

An open letter to our beloved fans: pic.twitter.com/3pVjZ7zmKc — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 14, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5345067" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Schlitterbahn sells off Galveston and New Braunfels water park locations

Ok, I say we all chip in and buy Whataburger back. Make honey butter chicken biscuits available all day, add kolaches to the menu and change nothing else. Especially not the ketchup. https://t.co/HadutHXJ9l — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 14, 2019

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- Whataburger, which began from a small burger stand in Corpus Christi, is changing hands after 69 years of family ownership.The popular fast food chain, which boasts more than 800 locations across 10 states, announced it is being sold to investment holdings firm BDT Capital Partners.While terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed, Whataburger says it drives in more than $2 billion in sales a year.BDT Capital's holdings, which comprise entirely of family founded businesses, include minority investments in Einstein Bros. Bagels and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.Word of the sale comes just a day after Texans learned that Schlitterbahn had sold the Galveston and New Braunfels water park locations.The depth of affection for all things Whataburger is easy to spot among Texas residents. Houston's own JJ Watt expressed what so many feel when faced with the possibility of change for the iconic orange and white Texas staple - ketchup included.Watt tweeted, "Ok, I say we all chip in and buy Whataburger back. Make honey butter chicken biscuits available all day, add kolaches to the menu and change nothing else. Especially not the ketchup."