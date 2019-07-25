Rose's seafood market in Seabrook sells fresh fish at great prices

htx clear lake

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- We're heading to Clear Lake and the Bay Area this week for our HTX+ coverage and more specifically finding ways you can save on fresh seafood from Seabrook's Waterfront District.

Sure, you can purchase from your local H-E-B or Kroger, but historically "the catch of the day" from these markets are cheaper and fresh off the boat.

From blue crab caught fresh from the Gulf to vibrant red snapper, Rose's Seafood has it all at jaw dropping prices.

Almost 40 years ago, Lien Tran's parents immigrated to Texas from Vietnam and her father started selling seafood on the side of the road.

"My dad got arrested and we found out that's not the way to sell seafood," said Tran.

Determined to give his eight children a better life, he saved up enough money to rent a shop.

Today, Tran and her siblings carry on the family business.

Rose's is open every day of the week and will even help you come up with new recipes. All you have to do is ask.

