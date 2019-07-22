6 great places to grab a bite in Clear Lake

From backyard beers to Cajun food, Clear Lake has a little bit of everything to enjoy.You can certainly pick up a variety of Cajun meats and homemade desserts, but why don't you stay for dinner? After 5 p.m., Abe's has all-you-can-eat boiled shrimp, as well as fried catfish and popcorn shrimp. And every Monday after 5, kids eat free off their special menu.Craft beer has a home at this Clear Lake City outpost, which also serves American style favorites.Arguably the leading Thai restaurant in Clear Lake, Merlion offers a menu of both accessible and adventurous dishes. You have your choice of Wok style Pad Thai to curries.Vietnamese fusion and craft beer collide in this tap house on NASA Parkway. Aside from its seasonal taps, you can partake in limited dishes, including "Pho"-nday Sunday, which is a day of the hearty broth meals served "until we sell out."You can't miss this Bay Area house of barbecue and chicken fried steak. T-Bone Tom's is situated inside a red barn, but it also offers outdoor dining.The Backyard should be called the "Mac Yard," thanks to its expansive list of macaroni and cheese variations, all served in mini griddles. You have your choice of classic mac and cheese dishes, as well as imaginative dishes like the Elote Mac and the Viet Mac.