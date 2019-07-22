6 places to enjoy waterfront dining in Clear Lake

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Clear Lake and the Bay Area aren't short on waterfront dining.Any of these places can be ideal for your next dockside meal.The red brick restaurant-pub has a long list of beers on tap and a menu that gets pizza enthusiasts to come through. Some out-of-the box pies include the Tejas pizza - with chorizo, andouille sausage, and Texas goat cheese - and the Jambalaya - with crawfish, shrimp, and creole sauce.At two stories, the popular on-the-lake spot drives in its visitors by land or sea. There is a dock on site after all. At any given night, there is live music, as well as patio wining and dining. Cabo also has a food and beverage program for each night of the week - Burger and Trivia Wednesdays, for example.A Seabrook stable since 1985, the "down home" spot made its name from its pies and cakes. It's also known for its breakfast menu, although, you can't go wrong ordering for any part of the day. Check out Classic Cafe's take on corn dogs: Waffle Dogs.On the high end of the dining spectrum, the Opus Ocean Grille is situated at the Watergate Yachting Center, offering fresh seafood dishes within an elegant but comforting dining room.The popular chain boasts a waterfront restaurant. Aside from the view of boats passing, the Seabrook location offers the Tex-Mex inspired seafood that has people flocking to East NASA Parkway.Located at the Waterford Harbor Marina, Sundance Grill offers seafood favorites, along with a Sunday champagne brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.