Much anticipated In-N-Out Burger takes shape at the Grid in Stafford

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- The first In-N-Out burger in the Houston area is taking shape at the Grid in Stafford.The wait is almost over! Video from the construction site shows the silhouette of the new building structure.The Grid is a 350,000 square foot retail and restaurant development being built in Stafford.The Grid will be located on the former Texas Instruments campus, between W. Airport and S. Kirkwood on Hwy. 59.It will include 2,400 residential units, several hotels, a premier health club, luxury cinema, small parks, and jogging and bike trails.In addition to In-N-Out, the Grid will also feature Drive Shack, a premier golf entertainment destination for players of every level, and Whiskey Cake, a restaurant with craft cocktails and farm-fresh comfort food.The burger chain released a statement on their plans for The Grid: