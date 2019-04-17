In-N-Out sets sights on Willowbrook Mall for new location

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In-N-Out Burger hasn't even opened in Houston yet, but the fast food chain is already scouting out another location.
The California-based burger joint says it's working on a site at Willowbrook Mall in northwest Houston.
In-N-Out vice president of real estate Carl Arena told ABC13 that it's too early to give a timeline on the construction, but that new locations typically take five to six months to build and open.
He also mentioned that the new Houston location will have one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for up to 70 customers, and will likely employ 50 associates.
Houston's first In-N-Out Burger location will be in The Grid, a new mixed-use development in Stafford.
The first phase of that project is expected to open this summer.
