In-N-Out sets sights on Willowbrook Mall for new location

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --hasn't even opened in Houston yet, but the fast food chain is already scouting out another location.The California-based burger joint says it's working on a site at Willowbrook Mall in northwest Houston.In-N-Out vice president of real estate Carl Arena told ABC13 that it's too early to give a timeline on the construction, but that new locations typically take five to six months to build and open.He also mentioned that the new Houston location will have one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for up to 70 customers, and will likely employ 50 associates.will be in The Grid, a new mixed-use development in Stafford.The first phase of that project is expected to open this summer.