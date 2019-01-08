ABC13 & YOU

Missouri City teen's wing sauce business is hot stuff

EMBED </>More Videos

Tyla-Simone Crayton isn't your typical 15-year-old. She may be in tenth grade, but when she isn't at school, she runs her own company.

After her favorite chicken wing spot closed, the Ridge Point High School student tried to replicate the recipe for the wing sauce at home. Her sauce became so popular among friends and neighbors, she decided to start bottling it. Now, she's managed to brew up a successful business, Sienna Wings, out of her own kitchen - and sales are really heating up!

ABC13 caught up with Tyla-Simone to find out her secrets to success.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodentrepreneurshipsmall businessfoodABC13 & YouHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 & YOU
Unique crowdfunding site makes classroom dreams come true
Aldine ISD teacher wins World Championship of Public Speaking
Quadruple amputee mom earns her driver's license
Young engineer's tiny invention could be back pain miracle
More ABC13 & You
FOOD & DRINK
Here are Houston's top 6 Persian/Iranian spots
Score burgers and more at Briarforest Area's new Buffburger
New Tex-Mex spot El Tiempo Cantina debuts in Oak Forest
New beer bar The Brass Tap now open in Midtown
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIVE: Remembering murdered 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes
Former MD Anderson pres. dies at 82 after brain cancer battle
Woman killed by big rig on I-45 after walking into traffic
Family of wrongfully accused man receiving violent threats
What we know about Jazmine Barnes' accused killers
TIMELINE: Investigation into Jazmine Barnes' death
7 dead in shooting at bar in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
UH student's car stolen in robbery at campus garage
Show More
Unpaid federal employee hired by 'Kimmel' to play tambourine
Man caught on video chasing down tire through Houston traffic
Prowler spent 3 hours licking doorbell at stranger's home
'DRAKE CURSE:' Fans blame rapper Drake for Alabama's loss
ORANGE CRUSH: Clemson routs Alabama for third national title
More News