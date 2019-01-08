Missouri City teen's wing sauce business is hot stuff

Tyla-Simone Crayton isn't your typical 15-year-old. She may be in tenth grade, but when she isn't at school, she runs her own company.
After her favorite chicken wing spot closed, the Ridge Point High School student tried to replicate the recipe for the wing sauce at home. Her sauce became so popular among friends and neighbors, she decided to start bottling it. Now, she's managed to brew up a successful business, Sienna Wings, out of her own kitchen - and sales are really heating up!
ABC13 caught up with Tyla-Simone to find out her secrets to success.
