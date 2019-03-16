krispy kreme

Krispy Kreme brings back green doughnuts for St. Patrick's Day weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Krispy Kreme offering green original glazed donuts this weekend

What's better than a pot o' gold? Maybe free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a year!

This weekend, Krispy Kreme is offering green original glazed doughnuts as well as a chance to win free doughnuts for a year.

Through Sunday March 17, the doughnut chain is offering a green version of their classic glazed treat.



Every purchase earns someone a chance to win a golden pass - that means one free dozen original glazed donuts per month until St. Patrick's Day 2020.

Here's how you can find your local shop.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkgreenholidayfree foodkrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KRISPY KREME
Conversation doughnuts fill heart-shaped hole left by Sweethearts
Officers 'mourn' loss of Krispy Kreme doughnuts
Krispy Kreme releases new Halloween-themed doughnuts
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
TOP STORIES
2 dead following crash caused by wrong-way driver on HWY 225
2 victims and 1 suspect dead in wrong-way crash
300-pound woman charged after fatally sitting on child
Well, it was just beginning to feel like Spring!
Couple faces discrimination after being denied dance classes
Drag queen storytime reader once charged with assault
Police crackdown on street racing
Show More
Woman struggling with infertility delivers 15-pound baby
How George Strait became king of RodeoHouston in 1983
Lori Loughlin's daughter drops out of USC
Houston couple hopes Match Day results keep them together
17-year-old arrested for hitting senator with an egg
More TOP STORIES News