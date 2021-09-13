Food & Drink

Specialty apple cider doughnuts available for limited time at Krispy Kreme

EMBED <>More Videos

Krispy Kreme celebrates fall early with special flavors

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Krispy Kreme has three new doughnut flavors available this week.

As summer continues to slip away and fall creeps nearer, Krispy Kreme is getting into the fall spirit with a trio of specialty doughnuts rotating each week.

Last week, Pumpkin Spice was front and center. This week, Apple Cider is the flavor of choice.

Select Krispy Kreme locations will have the following special flavors available from September 13-19: Apple Cider Glazed, Apple Cider Glazed Original Filled Brown Sugar Kreme, and an Apple Cider Cake.

Next week, get ready for Maple Glaze flavored specialties.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkncfalldoughnutskrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News