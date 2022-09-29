Dunkin', Wawa & More: National Coffee Day 2022 freebies and discounts

PHILADELPHIA -- It's not Friday just yet - but maybe this news will perk you up.
Thursday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day!
And coffee shops are offering a number of giveaways and discounts.
Dunkin' loyalty members can enjoy a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.
At Wawa, Reward Members get a free any size hot coffee.
Stop by Krispy Kreme and get a free hot or iced coffee.
Over at Panera, coffee is free for parents and caregivers.
La Colombe has a buy-one-get-one deal on its website.