Dunkin', Wawa & More: National Coffee Day 2022 freebies and discounts

Coffee shops are offering a number of giveaways.

PHILADELPHIA -- It's not Friday just yet - but maybe this news will perk you up.

Thursday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day!

And coffee shops are offering a number of giveaways and discounts.

Dunkin' loyalty members can enjoy a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

At Wawa, Reward Members get a free any size hot coffee.

Stop by Krispy Kreme and get a free hot or iced coffee.

Over at Panera, coffee is free for parents and caregivers.

La Colombe has a buy-one-get-one deal on its website.