National Donut Day: Freebies, discounts at Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and more spots

feel like offices should be closed on Friday for National Donut Day tbh — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 31, 2022

NATIONAL DOUGHNUT DAY. Tomorrow, June 3rd. FREE 🍩 of your choice! 🎉 Tag a friend so they don't miss out!



In shop only at participating US & CAN shops while supplies last on 6/3. Limit one per person. Full offer details at https://t.co/PAmvFolSy0 pic.twitter.com/PjRzbzXwp9 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 2, 2022

The first Friday in June marks National Donut Day! Or as some places call it -- National Doughnut Day!Donut. Doughnut. Either way, it means many shops are celebrating with freebies and discounts.is offering its customers a free donut with the purchase of any beverage at participating stores.At, you get a free doughnut of your choice -- no purchase necessary! It's in shop only at participating shops while supplies last - and limit one per person.Krispy Kreme is also offering a $1 Original Glazed dozen with any dozen purchase in-store. They are also taking 50% off their Krispy Kreme hat.One more thing from Krispy Kreme, customers will receive a coupon to come back the following Friday, June 10, and try a new mystery glaze doughnut.is offering a free cinnamon sugar donut. The offer is good for in-shop only.And finally, anyone who purchases a donut via theapp or website will receive a free donut on their next order.