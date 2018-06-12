In-N-Out temporarily closes Texas restaurants due to bad buns

If you've got an In-N-Out craving, you'll have to wait about 24 hours to satisfy it.
The chain announced that it has closed all of its Texas restaurants due to a quality issue with their burger buns.
ABC13 contacted In-N-Out about the problem who responded with this statement from Executive Vice President, Bob Lang, Jr.:
At In-N-Out Burgers, we have always served the highest quality food with no compromise. We recently discovered that our buns in Texas do not meet the quality standards that we demand.
There was and are no food safety concerns. We decided to close all of our Texas stores until we are confident that we can serve our normal high quality bun. A new shipment of buns is on the way and we expect to reopen within the next 24 hours.
We apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause for our customers.
In-N-Out has 37 restaurants in Texas.
