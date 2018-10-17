FOOD & DRINK

In-N-Out Burger reveals highly anticipated second Houston-area location

EMBED </>More Videos

In-N-Out Burger reveals highly anticipated second Houston area location. Video credit: Shutterstock

KATY, Texas --
In-N-Out Burger's long-delayed entry into the Houston market is building momentum quickly. With one location of the California-based restaurant already announced for Stafford's The Grid mixed-use development, now comes word that a second Houston-area location will be coming to Katy.

Local real estate developer BPI Realty Services has revealed that In-N-Out is part of the site plan for its Y Shops at Park West shopping center. Located at 806 Katy Fort Bend Rd., the restaurant will be one component of the plaza that will also include 30,000 square feet of additional retail space. BPI said that the restaurant secured the space "a couple of months ago."

For inner loopers contemplating how far a drive that will be to score a Double-Double Animal style, that's a little past the Grand Parkway near the Katy Mills outlet mall. In other words, Stafford's probably closer, but Memorial-area folks will have a straight shot down I-10.

Rumors of In-N-Out's entry into the Houston market have swirled for years, but Houstonians have had to watch as the restaurant came to Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio before the Bayou City. The burger chain made a splash last year when it purchased property at 8373 Westheimer Rd., but a tenant's long-term lease on the space has prevented the company from moving forward with building a restaurant there.
For more about this story, visit our partners at CultureMap.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodburgersrestaurantlets eatKaty
FOOD & DRINK
How burger lovers can get 100 days of food for $100
Celebrate National Pasta Day with these freebies and deals
LaCroix lawsuit is a lesson in food science
ULTIMATE ASTROS FOOD: Celebrate with these hot treats
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Pakistani TV host killed in wreck with big rig on SW Freeway
Siblings fight to stay together after mother stabbed to death
Body recovered of 11-year-old after drowning in Galveston
AP: Astros accused of filming in opponents' dugout in playoffs
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $868 million
1 dead and another missing amid flooding in Llano County
First lady Melania Trump's plane makes emergency landing
Murder charge for grandmother after toddler found in oven
Show More
Recreational marijuana now legal in Canada
Boy electrocuted climbing over fence to get his football
YouTube goes offline for more than 90 minutes
ASTROS IN :60: Morton 'eager' to help after bullpen blunders
How burger lovers can get 100 days of food for $100
More News