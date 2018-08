In-N-Out added a new item to their secret menu. https://t.co/VtaCOuiNRp pic.twitter.com/tCRYqFGDEB — Gabe Schneider 🗞 (@gabemschneider) August 29, 2018

A campaign on Twitter is gaining steam to boycott In-N-Out, after the fast food chain donated to the California Republican Party. Public filings show the company gave $25,000 to the GOP on Tuesday.Journalist Gabriel Schneider dug through California Republican Party donors and found the donation. After tweeting the news, his post took off.The tweet caught the eye of California Democratic Party Leader Eric Bauman, who then called for an In-N-Out boycott.Not long afterward, some users began to protest, using the hashtag #BoycottInNOut One person tweeted, "Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party... it's time to Boycott In N Out - let Trump and his cronies support these creeps... perhaps animal style!"Another user said, "I've enjoyed the convenience of the drive-thru 3 miles from my house, but no way do they get my money now."Not all In-N-Out fans are on board with the boycott, though. One person tweeted, "Sorry I will never #BoycottInNOut I dont (sic) care who they donate to."Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson said political donations by businesses are less about specific issues and more about covering all the bases.The executive vice president of the beloved burger chain provided the following statement to Eyewitness News, emphasizing that the company made equal donations to both Democratic and Republican Political Action Committees in California in 2018:But Levinson said in today's hyper-partisan, social media-fueled world, donation equality may not matter."We tend to see each other as not just people who have policy differences, but as the enemy, and I cannot support the enemy in any way," Levinson explained.Still many customers who spoke to Eyewitness News on Thursday said they won't stop eating at In-N-Out."You should be able to support whoever you want to support, it's a free country -- that's where we live, so I'm OK with that," said Eagle Rock resident Gina Villanueva.Here's a look at some of the tweets from those for and against the boycott: