Where the Houston In-N-Out Burgers will be located

HOUSTON, Texas --Here are where the three long-awaited In-N-Out Burgers will be located in the Houston area:
806 Katy Fort Bend Rd.: Local real estate developer BPI Realty Services has revealed that In-N-Out is part of the site plan for its Y Shops at Park West shopping center. The restaurant will be one component of the plaza that will also include 30,000 square feet of additional retail space
8373 Westheimer Rd. The West Coast burger chain said its plans to open a restaurant on a land parcel that it owns on Westheimer Road are on hold. According to a spokesperson, the current tenant's lease runs for several years, which will keep an opening from happening for now.
US-59 @ West Airport - One location of the California-based restaurant has already been announced for Stafford's The Grid mixed-use development.