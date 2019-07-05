Blue Bell licker faces up to 20 years in prison: Police

Lufkin Police Department released a surveillance camera image of the person believed to have licked a carton of ice cream and returned it to a store freezer.

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRK) -- With federal charges being considered in the case of a viral video ice cream licking, police in the Lufkin area say they will meet with the Food and Drug Administration on Friday to discuss the recorded contamination.On Wednesday, the police department said it is not resting until the now-infamous Blue Bell licker and a man she is pictured with on surveillance video are caught, even if it means working through Thursday's Fourth of July holiday.Detectives told ABC13 Eyewitness News they are working to verify the identity of the woman who went viral when video posted to Twitter showed her licking the inside of a Blue Bell Ice Cream tub, only to place it back into a grocery store freezer.The woman will face a charge of second-degree felony tampering with a consumer product when she is arrested, police say. If convicted, the count carries a prison term of two to 20 years.Detectives also want to know the identity of the man in the green shirt who entered the store with her.Blue Bell Creameries said they tracked down where the viral video took place with the help of law enforcement.On Wednesday, the Brenham-based company posted on its website that the compromised product was at a Walmart store in Lufkin.In a statement, Blue Bell said:Late Wednesday afternoon, Lufkin PD released a surveillance camera image of the person they believe licked the carton.The video of the woman licking the top of the filled carton surfaced on Twitter over the weekend.In a statement on its website immediately following the posting, Blue Bell said concerned customers should notice any tampering, because their half gallon ice cream lids are frozen tightly to the carton with a natural seal.