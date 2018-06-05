FOOD & DRINK

Blue Bell's 'Southern Blackberry Cobbler' ice cream flavor now available

EMBED </>More Videos

If you love blackberry cobbler, you're in for a cool summer treat from Blue Bell Ice Cream. (KTRK)

BRENHAM, Texas (KTRK) --
The flavors of summer are springing forth in Blue Bell's Southern Blackberry Cobbler.

Blue Bell tweeted news of the flavor's release on Monday.

The company says this creamy confection combines the luscious blackberry flavor with flaky pie crust pieces and a blackberry sauce swirl.

The ice cream is available now wherever Blue Bell Ice Cream is sold.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodtexas newsbusinessblue bellice creamblackberrydessertsBrenham
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
Wagyu Hibachi & Sushi Bar opens its doors in West University
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News