BLUE BELL HOAX: Whataburger Honey Butter ice cream flavor not in the works

FAKE NEWS: Blue Bell Ice Cream is not making a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit flavor. (KTRK)

A Facebook post advertising two huge Texas brands in a single ice cream tub turns out to be a hoax.

The bright orange graphic promoting a new Blue Bell Ice Cream flavor inspired by Whataburger's Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits hit social media over the weekend, fooling a lot of people here in the Lone Star State.

The post claimed H-E-B was selling the cool confection, marrying our love of the Brenham-based creamery and the Texas hamburger chain.

Both companies said they appreciate their customers' input, but they have no plans on selling the product.
