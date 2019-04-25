Food & Drink

NEW FLAVOR ALERT! Blue Bell releases Cookie Cake Ice Cream for limited time

Cookies and ice cream have always been a match made in dessert heaven, and Blue Bell must know it.

Starting Thursday, the creamery's newest flavor, Cookie Cake, hits store shelves in half gallon and pint sizes.

Blue Bell says the ice cream is chock-full of chocolate chip cookie cake pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing.

This flavor will be available for a limited time only.



Blue Bell dropped hints a couple days ago with a short video featuring cookie cake pieces.



The company has consistently released different flavors on Thursdays, even bringing back goodies like its ice cream sandwiches.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkblue bellcookiesice cream
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News