FOOD & DRINK

Blue Bell to give everyone the chance to try special Mardi Gras flavor

EMBED </>More Videos

Blue Bell will share its special Mardi Gras flavor across the country for the first time ever.

Blue Bell will share its special Mardi Gras flavor across the country for the first time ever.

Since 2012, Blue Bell has sold the special Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream flavor in areas known for the celebration. But after a high demand last year, the ice cream company decided to share the taste with everyone.

RELATED: Blue Bell Mardi Gras ice cream flavor sparks craze

Mardi Gras King Cake flavor is made with a cinnamon cake flavored ice cream, pastry pieces and a colorful cream cheese swirl with festive candy sprinkles.

The special treat is actually a combination of two previous flavors -- Mardi Gras (2004) and King Cake (2006).

"We still receive requests for Mardi Gras and King Cake because our fans never forget a flavor," said Carl Breed, corporate sales manager for Blue Bell. "But, you have the best of both worlds with our Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodice creamblue bellmardi grasbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Chipotle launches 4 new bowls to 'fit your lifestyle'
Original Frenchy's Chicken moving to temporary location
Meet the newest Girl Scout cookie, Caramel Chocolate Chip
Original Frenchy's Chicken to stay open 'til Friday
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Videos show chase and deadly crash involving teen driver
Daughter mourns mom killed after crash involving teen driver
Dad's blood alcohol more than twice the limit: Prosecutors
ABC13 Storm Updates: Possible flash flooding threatens Houston
Activists say fatal shooting of girl similar to 2017 incident
Man shot, killed in north Houston, police say
14-year-old driver charged with murder in crash that killed woman
Gender-neutral birth certificates law in effect in NYC
Show More
3 tranquilizers, 8 bullets to take down lion after attack
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child: report
Woman finds drunk man sleeping in her dog's bed
Suspect arrested in series of burglaries targeting celebs in Hollywood
Airport employee busts a move to cheer up crying child
More News