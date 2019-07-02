Woman licks inside of Blue Bell Ice Cream tub before returning it to store freezer

BRENHAM, Texas (KTRK) -- Blue Bell Creameries is responding after video showing an unknown woman licking the inside of an ice cream tub before placing it back in a grocery store freezer went viral.
The Brenham company says it is working with police after the video surfaced on Twitter over the weekend.
We do not know where the video was taken, but it has received a lot of comments on social media.
In a statement on its website, Blue Bell says concerned customers should notice any tampering, because their half gallon ice cream lids are frozen tightly to the carton with a natural seal.
Full Blue Bell statement:
We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the recent food tampering incident. We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms. This type of incident will not be tolerated.
Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers.
During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to create a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable.
We will continue to monitor this situation.
