HTX

Tomball mayor visionary behind city's biggest food truck park in area

By
TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- If you drive up to 403 Main St. in Tomball, you'll find what is known as the biggest food truck park in the area, appropriately named 403 Eats.

"This property came up for sale, so we just bought it," said owner Gretchen Fagan. "We had really no idea what we were going to do."



Not only is Fagan a food truck park owner, she's also the mayor of Tomball.

She first served as a city councilwoman in 2004, and was elected mayor in 2007.

She is now serving her fourth term after being reelected in 2016.

It makes sense the food truck park, which is about half a mile from downtown Tomball's historic Depot at the southeast corner of East Main St. and Chestnut St., would feel a little bit like Mayberry.

"Just swing by and you're going to know somebody here," Fagan said.

She and her husband, Michael, bought the property two years ago.

Since then, 403 Eats has transformed into one of Tomball's biggest food destinations.

With indoor seating, a 1,000 square-foot porch, and six unique food trucks, this family-friendly park has something for everyone.

"We do date night on Wednesday nights, so we always have some kind of special," Fagan said.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinktomballfoodiefoodhtxfood truckhtx tomball
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX
Clear Falls High grad with special needs known for spreading joy
Teens spending summer at NASA to launch space dreams
Get gaming! Popular old-school arcade heads to Clear Lake
Clear Lake firm playing key role in NASA's missions to the moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News