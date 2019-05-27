Tomball mayor visionary behind city's biggest food truck park in area

These are NOT the food trucks of your childhood! Check out these gourmet snacks at @403Eats! We’ll be LIVE there at 3 pm for #HTX13! https://t.co/44J73ubiz4 pic.twitter.com/b3w9qwl7Ax — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) May 27, 2019

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- If you drive up to 403 Main St. in Tomball, you'll find what is known as the biggest food truck park in the area, appropriately named 403 Eats."This property came up for sale, so we just bought it," said owner Gretchen Fagan. "We had really no idea what we were going to do."Not only is Fagan a food truck park owner, she's also the mayor of Tomball.She first served as a city councilwoman in 2004, and was elected mayor in 2007.She is now serving her fourth term after being reelected in 2016.It makes sense the food truck park, which is about half a mile from downtown Tomball's historic Depot at the southeast corner of East Main St. and Chestnut St., would feel a little bit like Mayberry."Just swing by and you're going to know somebody here," Fagan said.She and her husband, Michael, bought the property two years ago.Since then, 403 Eats has transformed into one of Tomball's biggest food destinations.With indoor seating, a 1,000 square-foot porch, and six unique food trucks, this family-friendly park has something for everyone."We do date night on Wednesday nights, so we always have some kind of special," Fagan said.