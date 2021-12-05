missing person

94-year-old fisherman reported missing after abandoned boat found off Galveston coast

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 94-year-old man who was reported missing Sunday during a fishing trip 90 miles offshore southeast of Galveston, according to officials.

Frank Marinic told a friend he was going out on his 34-foot white fishing vessel, Mar Boa, on Nov. 30 and would be back on Saturday, according to the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston. He never returned, though.

Marinic's friend notified USCG and officials launched crews to search for him.

Authorities found his fishing vessel near the Claypile Bank about 90 miles off the Galveston coast. A rescue swimmer verified no one was on the vessel, according to authorities.

Coast Guard officials are still searching for Marinic. If you have any information that may help in his search, contact the USCG Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4851.
