Fireworks sales begin Friday, June 24 and end on July 4

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- People can begin buying fireworks Friday for the Fourth of July holiday.
One popular fireworks store in north Houston said they have some really popular items this year and are not reporting any shortages, like last year.
"We've been here for quite a while and a lot of our stores are operated by nonprofits in the community, and we're really glad to give back. They get a percentage of the sales," said Sue Davis, a spokesperson for Top Dog Fireworks.
Fireworks can only be used in unincorporated areas, but you have to stay away from schools, daycares, and hospitals. Fines range from $500 to $2,000 per firework if you break the law.
Depending on where you live, you may not be able to at all.
With the fourth of July just over a week away, Fort Bend County Judge KP George is not ruling out banning the use of fireworks as our area continues to suffer from drought conditions.
Fort Bend County is currently under an outdoor burn ban, but officials said if drought conditions worsen, George could file an emergency declaration to ban the use and sale of fireworks.
