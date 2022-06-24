fireworks

Fireworks sales begin Friday, June 24 and end on July 4

EMBED <>More Videos

You can now start buying fireworks for July 4 events

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- People can begin buying fireworks Friday for the Fourth of July holiday.

One popular fireworks store in north Houston said they have some really popular items this year and are not reporting any shortages, like last year.

"We've been here for quite a while and a lot of our stores are operated by nonprofits in the community, and we're really glad to give back. They get a percentage of the sales," said Sue Davis, a spokesperson for Top Dog Fireworks.

Fireworks can only be used in unincorporated areas, but you have to stay away from schools, daycares, and hospitals. Fines range from $500 to $2,000 per firework if you break the law.

Depending on where you live, you may not be able to at all.

With the fourth of July just over a week away, Fort Bend County Judge KP George is not ruling out banning the use of fireworks as our area continues to suffer from drought conditions.

Fort Bend County is currently under an outdoor burn ban, but officials said if drought conditions worsen, George could file an emergency declaration to ban the use and sale of fireworks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghouston4th of julyjuly fourthshoppingjuly 4thfireworks
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIREWORKS
Clay Walker announced as headliner for Shell Freedom Over Texas
9 people arrested on New Year's Day for celebratory gunfire
Here's your friendly reminder to not pop fireworks in the city for NYE
Woman hurt in fireworks accident was in 'life and death situation'
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Biden speaks after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
What does Roe v. Wade being overturned mean for the Lone Star State?
Houston police trying to find missing 7-month-old baby
Mostly dry and hot this weekend, cooler with rain next week
No criminal investigation after 'extremely premature baby' died: HPD
Body discovered on Galveston beach in 2020 remains a mystery
Abbott, Beto, Ogg, Paxton weigh Texas' future after Roe overturned
Show More
How outlawing abortion could worsen maternal mortality crisis
Where abortion stands nationally: State-by-state breakdown of laws
Body discovered after dog finds human hand in Liberty County
How does overturning Roe v. Wade affect IVF treatments?
Garth Brooks tickets went on sale today for concert at NRG
More TOP STORIES News