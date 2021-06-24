fireworks

Fireworks sales start, but you'll want to get them early

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fireworks sales begin Thursday for the Fourth of July, but if you want to light up the sky you should get to the store early.

Some businesses are recommending customers buy their favorite items sooner rather than later because of shipping issues putting fireworks in short supply.

Earlier this month, fireworks vendors told ABC13 they were still waiting on shipping containers from China to arrive at West Coast ports and said a number of cargo containers were in port but were still waiting to be shipped to Houston.

The delays meant shortages, especially in artillery shells.

Vendors also warned that customers may need to brace for higher prices, too.


"There is going to be an increase in process just because shipping has doubled since last year," said Cele Rasmussen, a fireworks vendor.

Lighting off fireworks is illegal in the City of Houston, but they are OK in unincorporated parts of Harris County.

Top Dog stores will open at 10 a.m. and sell fireworks through midnight July 4.

Due to those potential shortages, Top Dog is offering discounts for the first eight days of the season, offering shoppers 20% off everything in the store from June 24-27.

The company says the discounts will help mitigate price increases this year.

The video above is from a June 7, 2021 report on fireworks shortages.
