2 firefighters evaluated for heat exhaustion after 3-alarm warehouse fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pair of Houston firefighters were released from the hospital Friday after being treated for heat exhaustion following a 3-alarm warehouse fire.

The two were given fluids and discharged from Memorial Hermann Hospital, according to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña.

"Glad to update that both Firefighters transported to the hospital yesterday are doing well," Peña said.

Crews spent hours battling the flames at a southwest Houston business in the 7800 block of Westpark Drive near Hillcroft. The fire destroyed the building and an HFD ladder truck.

Explosions continued to erupt hours after the fire broke out some time before 10:30 a.m.

A Shelter-in-Place order was lifted just before 5 p.m. due to thick smoke that continued to blanket the area bordered by Westheimer, Hillcroft, Harwin, and Gessner.

HFD's hazardous materials response teams and arson investigators were also on the scene.

Sodium hydroxide and alcohol were identified inside the building, according to Assistant Fire Chief Justin Wells.

Sodium Hydroxide, also known as lye and caustic soda, is a compound that can cause severe chemical burns. It's used in soaps, textiles, drain cleaner, pulp, and drinking water.

A stream of blue liquid could be seen running off from the building, which was identified as a salon and spa wholesale business.

The 35,000 square foot building appeared to be a total loss.

EMBED More News Videos

SkyEye's Don Armstrong is over the business at Westpark near Hillcroft as flames continued to erupt.



HFD Ladder 28 truck catches fire during massive response

EMBED More News Videos

Video from SkyEye showed HFD Ladder 28's truck on fire as crews battled the massive flames at a Westpark Dr. business.


Ladder 28's truck was destroyed when it was exposed to the fire, HFD officials said. It ignited about an hour after the first call just before 11:30 a.m.

The warehouse fire was the first of two major responses by HFD on Friday.

Crews were called to a southeast Houston grocery store around 5:30 p.m. where flames collapsed the roof of the building.

RELATED: Neighbors lose much-needed community grocery store to massive fire
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbuilding firehouston fire departmentfiresmoke alarm
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scattered thunderstorms this weekend
1 dead after car flies off downtown freeway overpass
Trump, GOP soften on opposition to $600 unemployment benefit
Houston Restaurant Weeks is back but with delivery, takeout
Two friends kill massive 460-pound feral hog while hunting
Neighbors lose much-needed grocery store to massive fire
Here's how to support George Floyd's neighborhood
Show More
Hurricane Isaias approaches Florida as Category 1 storm
Dad goes home after 4 months fighting virus in hospital
Weekend closures to disrupt traffic from SW to east Houston
Third Ward: ABC13 Plus celebrates diversity and culture
Trump says he'll act to ban TikTok in US
More TOP STORIES News