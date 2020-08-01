2 firefighters evaluated for heat exhaustion after 3-alarm warehouse fire

The two were given fluids and discharged from Memorial Hermann Hospital, according to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña.
"Glad to update that both Firefighters transported to the hospital yesterday are doing well," Peña said.
Crews spent hours battling the flames at a southwest Houston business in the 7800 block of Westpark Drive near Hillcroft. The fire destroyed the building and an HFD ladder truck.
Explosions continued to erupt hours after the fire broke out some time before 10:30 a.m.
A Shelter-in-Place order was lifted just before 5 p.m. due to thick smoke that continued to blanket the area bordered by Westheimer, Hillcroft, Harwin, and Gessner.
HFD's hazardous materials response teams and arson investigators were also on the scene.
Sodium hydroxide and alcohol were identified inside the building, according to Assistant Fire Chief Justin Wells.
Sodium Hydroxide, also known as lye and caustic soda, is a compound that can cause severe chemical burns. It's used in soaps, textiles, drain cleaner, pulp, and drinking water.
A stream of blue liquid could be seen running off from the building, which was identified as a salon and spa wholesale business.
The 35,000 square foot building appeared to be a total loss.
HFD Ladder 28 truck catches fire during massive response
Ladder 28's truck was destroyed when it was exposed to the fire, HFD officials said. It ignited about an hour after the first call just before 11:30 a.m.
The warehouse fire was the first of two major responses by HFD on Friday.
Crews were called to a southeast Houston grocery store around 5:30 p.m. where flames collapsed the roof of the building.
