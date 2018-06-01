EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3397138" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Kevin Quinn looks at crime scene photos never before seen publicly in the nearly 30-year old disappearance of Rosemary Diaz.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3426173" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Kevin Quinn digs into the information kept secret, the spiderweb of tips to investigators and the background of person of interest in Rosemary's disappearance.

Over the last month we've brought you our Eyewitness News original series "Finding Rosemary" - the story of a 15-year-old girl who was missing for 25 years, a teen who was only found after a tip from a relative of the man authorities call a "person of interest."Reporter Kevin Quinn explains how only now - after our series has aired - has a member of that man's family come forward to defend his name.Rosemary Diaz could have been anyone's daughter.On November 24, 1990, the 15-year-old was working her first job, all alone at a country store in the little Texas town of Danevang, about 90 miles southwest of Houston, when she vanished without a trace.Townspeople said it was as if she had walked off the face of the earth. There was little evidence left at the scene. No eyewitnesses of a crime.For decades, a whole community waited for answers while holding out hope that the studious, bright young girl would reappear.The case eventually grew cold. Only later, many years after her disappearance would there be a break in the case. It would come in the form of a tip from a perfect stranger which would lead right to Rosemary, 25 years to the day after she went missing.For a much more in depth look at the case that you won't see on television, immerse yourself in Finding Rosemary.