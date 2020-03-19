Harris Co. evictions on hold for now amid coronavirus crisis

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Thursday that justices of the peace will suspend evictions. She added she will sign an executive order to extend the suspension if needed.
"Evictions have been halted in Harris County in March, and I'm prepared to sign an order ending them for as long as necessary," Hidalgo tweeted. "We're not allowing families to be thrown out on the street because of COVID19. Thanks to our justices of the peace for doing the right thing."
Other Houston-area governments could follow suit. The Harris County directive comes on the heels of the U.S. Housing and Urban Development also putting on hold evictions and foreclosures of its properties nationwide.
The housing element has been paramount in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Under federal guidance, people have been told to practice social distancing and to work from home if possible.
