Homeowner on family of 5 taking over his late father's home in northeast Houston: 'I am devastated'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is trying to find a way to get trespassers out of his late father's home in northeast Houston.

Police responded to the home on Wicklowe Street after the man reported five people were inside and had refused to leave.

Richard Ybara said he was trying to extend this family grace because they said they had nowhere else to go.

That's why he didn't call police right away, but he reached the end of his rope on Saturday.

Ybara said if they don't leave within two weeks, he's pressing charges.

"I can't believe that this happened," Ybara said.

The home is Ybara's inheritance from his father, who passed away in 2018.

He said about a month ago, a family of five decided to settle in without permission and without regard.

Ybara claims to have confronted one of the trespassers, who identified himself as "David".

"I told him this is my house, and you can't stay here. I am trying to sell it. You need to get out, and that's when he told me, well just give me one week or two, and I said no, you need to move out now," Ybara said.

Ybara said he's maintained the house while it's been vacant and paid the property taxes.

Records show those taxes cost him $2,600 last year, but he said there is no running water or electricity.

"It is just unsettling for me. There should not be anyone living there. The house is really not livable, that is why I never rented it out. There is no lease agreement between me and the occupants," Ybara said.

Yet, when HPD showed up to take a police report, Ybara overheard one of them say there was an agreement.

ABC13 tried asking them about their claims myself, but no one came outside.

"I just want them to know that this is my house, and I should be the one who decides who lives there and who occupies it, and they are not the ones," Ybara said.

If Ybara presses charges, police can only ask the trespasses to leave, but if they refuse, Ybara will have to take it to court and legally evict them.

"I am devastated, actually. I am hurt because of the fact that I said, 'Hey, you need to move and out,' and it is just too much sometimes," Ybara said.

