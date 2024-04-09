Don't have an attorney? If you're considering facing a judge alone, there are free legal resources

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Equal access and justice are the ideas behind a new workspace in Harris County designed to help people navigate the legal system.

The space is called a LAWPod, and the first one opened up Tuesday at the Katherine Tyra Branch Library on Clay Road. It's a resource center for people dealing with issues like evictions, landlord-tenant disputes, or debt collection who must represent themselves in court.

The new space has librarians available to help people by making suggestions and providing guidance and resources. However, staff can't provide legal advice, tell them which specific forms to fill out, or help them get it done.

The Harris County Attorney's Office released a statement ahead of the ribbon-cutting:

"The Harris County Robert W. Hainsworth Law Library and the Harris County Public Library (HCPL) will host a ribbon cutting for the first-ever LAW (Legal Access Workspace) Pod in Harris County. LAWPod is an initiative launched to address the legal access disparities in Harris County by offering legal resources and virtual assistance to the community at no additional cost. This ribbon-cutting ceremony marks a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing access to justice and empowering individuals with the tools they need to navigate the legal system effectively."

Officials said you don't have to be a resident of Harris County to use the LAWPod.

