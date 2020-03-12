City of Houston will not turn off water to customers who don't pay bill

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner assured residents that the city will not turn off the water of customers who are behind on their bills during this health crisis."Because we're telling people to wash their hands, and it's very difficult to do that, especially for those individuals who may have gotten behind on their water bills. Well, the city of Houston is not going to be disconnecting anybody's water, whether it's individuals or businesses," said Turner.