These are all the free things you can do when the Final Four arrives

The University of Houston Men's Basketball team also has the chance to do something historic this year.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston will again be at the center of a major event when the Final Four arrives in town starting March 31, but first we're learning about the events surrounding the games.

On Wednesday morning, NCAA organizers made the official announcement about ways fans can get involved, whether you know anything about assists, blocks, triple-doubles, double-doubles or not.

The Final Four game is set for April 1 and the NCAA championship game will be April 3 at NRG Stadium.

Men's Final Four Fan Fest

George R. Brown Convention Center

March 31 - April 3

The Fan Fest is where you can find interactive games, celebrity and athlete appearances, autograph signings, free cheer clinics, a Home Run Derby, take a picture with the championship trophy and more.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 18.

Kids 12 and under are free

$8 pre-sale for 13 years and older

$10 at the door for 13 years and older

March Madness Music Festival

Discovery Green

March 31 - April 2

The 2023 lineup will be announced closer to Final Four weekend, but in the past, the event has drawn he likes of Aerosmith, Maroon 5, Kendrick Lamar, Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna, Pitbull, Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw and more.

While the three-day event is free, you will need to register.

Final Four Friday

NRG Stadium

March 31

This is where you can catch open team practices for the participating Men's Final Four teams and the Reese's NABC All-Star Game. It's free and open to the public.

Men's Final Four Dribble

Hermann Square/City Hall

April 2

At this event, youth 18 and under dribble a one-mile course, which goes from City Hall to the Men's Final Four Fest.

It's free, but registration is required.

Men's Final Four Tip-off Tailgate

NRG Park - Blue Lot

March 31, April 1 and April 3

Anyone with tickets to the semifinal and national championship can stop by the tailgate on their way to the games at NRG Stadium.

The tailgate will include free team pep rallies, musical performances, basketball-themed games, food and drinks.

Men's Final Four 4-Miler

April 2

Registration for this event opens Feb. 1. In the meantime, you can sign up for updates.

Clutch City's history

Houston is no stranger to hosting the Final Four, though the city has changed considerably since 2016, the last time the event was held here at NRG Stadium.

2023 marks the fourth time we've had a Final Four in Houston.

The first time was in 1971 at the Astrodome, then in 2011 when the home of the Texans was still Reliant Stadium.

This year will also be the third time that the games will be hosted at NRG Stadium.

Something special

The top-ranked University of Houston's men's basketball team has the chance to do something pretty special.

According to our partners at the Chron, UH could become just the second team in 50 years to play a Final Four in their home city.

The last time that happened was in 2010 when the Butler Bulldogs played in Indianapolis.