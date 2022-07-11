14-year-old speaks out after parents died in murder-suicide in League city home

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Family and friends packed the Fellowship Community Church in Kemah on Sunday, mourning the loss of Julia Dykina, who investigators say was killed by her ex-husband in a murder-suicide earlier this week.
Though the family says the two were divorced, they shared a home in League City where their children found them.
According to Valerie James, 14, her father was not handling the divorce well.
"As I was going upstairs she said, 'I love you,' and I didn't say it back," James said, as she held back tears.
However, there was no question that her mother knew how much she was loved and appreciated.
Back in March, ABC13 spoke to Dykina, a native of Ukraine, who rescued her children from her homeland during the early days of Russia's invasion. James was staying with her grandparents, studying abroad to learn the language.
At the time, Dykina shared a video of her and her 8-year-old son reuniting before they escaped the country and a video of the 6-hour line in February as they crossed from Ukraine to Hungary.
After they returned home to League City, Dykina wasted no time in rallying against the war, proud to fight for her country.
"Even though she moved to America, Ukraine was always in her heart and she did everything she could so her children can take on the culture and experience of living in Ukraine," James said.
Her children and family will remember her for her bravery, her kindness, and willingness to always help others.
"She would do many things for all people. No matter how they treated her she would help them and be kind," James said.
The family has created a GoFundMe for their three children left behind.
