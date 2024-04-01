Man and woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Greater Uptown townhome, HPD says

Investigators said family and friends hadn't heard from the couple and grew worried. They came to the townhome and sadly found them both dead with gunshot wounds in their bedroom, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man a woman were found dead inside a townhome in the Greater Uptown area early Monday morning, according to police. Investigators believe the fatal shooting was a murder-suicide.

Houston police were called to the townhome on Jamestown Mall Street near Briar Ridge Drive around 1:20 a.m.

HPD said the man and woman were both in their 30s. Police believe the man was the shooter, though the investigation into exactly what led up to the shooting is ongoing.

"They both had apparent gunshot wounds and there was a pistol recovered next to the male," Sgt. Adrian Lopez said.

HPD said the man had an upcoming court date -- possibly on Monday -- for an unknown charge.

Police said they were still working to determine exactly when the shooting happened.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

