Teenager finds estranged husband and wife shot to death inside League city home, police say

By
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman and her estranged husband are dead after an apparent murder-suicide incident in League City, police said.

Officers arrived at the shooting scene in the 4700 block of Eagle Cove Lane Tuesday just after 8 p.m. That's where they found the woman had been shot to death.

Her husband was also found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

According to authorities, they were estranged but living at the same house.

A teenager inside the home is the one who first found the victims dead in the bedroom, police said. The teen was not injured.

The relationship between the teen and adults is unclear.

Authorities identified the victims as Kent James and Julie James Dykina.

