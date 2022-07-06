LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman and her estranged husband are dead after an apparent murder-suicide incident in League City, police said.
The video above is from an ABC13 Town Hall on domestic violence cases rising in the Houston area.
Officers arrived at the shooting scene in the 4700 block of Eagle Cove Lane Tuesday just after 8 p.m. That's where they found the woman had been shot to death.
Her husband was also found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
According to authorities, they were estranged but living at the same house.
A teenager inside the home is the one who first found the victims dead in the bedroom, police said. The teen was not injured.
The relationship between the teen and adults is unclear.
Authorities identified the victims as Kent James and Julie James Dykina.
SEE RELATED STORY: Grim milestone: Houston sets 20-year record for deadly domestic violence cases
For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Teenager finds estranged husband and wife shot to death inside League city home, police say
MURDER SUICIDE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News