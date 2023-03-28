FBI trying to track down what it calls a faux Armani-wearing, soccer mom car-driving bank robber

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- From the federal bureau that brought you the "high-heeled hijacker" with the noticeably bad body odor comes the emergence of a wanted bank robber with a description just as blunt: a "faux Armani" wearer who drives a "soccer mom" car.

The FBI's Houston field office attached those terms to a Katy-area bandit who has eluded authorities since the armed holdup on Feb. 8.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

In a tweet by the bureau, the "Armed Faux Armani Assailant" robbed the PNC Bank branch at 806 Katy Fort Bend Road near the I-10 frontage road. The designer label description was drawn from the suspect's "AX," or Armani Exchange, cap he was seen wearing, even though the FBI didn't say how it knew the clothing wasn't genuine.

The bureau then lands an unflattering punch on their suspect, using a term that people at the scene told investigators.

"He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash in a vehicle only described by witnesses as a 'soccer mom' car," the FBI tweeted, without offering an exact description.

The FBI didn't disclose whether anyone at the bank was hurt during the ordeal.

Agents describe the suspect as a Black man in his late 30s to late 40s with a pointy nose. He's also 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, white baseball gloves, sunglasses, a black face mask, and a thin black jacket with a fleece collar.

Anyone with information on the robber is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

SEE ALSO: Suspect called the 'The Pocket-Square Pillager' wanted by FBI for armed robbery at Houston bank