'Busted Nose Bandit,' accused of robbing bank in May, is in custody, FBI Houston says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT team arrested a man they call the "Busted Nose Bandit" in the northwest area on Thursday.
Fifty-eight-year-old Kenneth Mouton is accused of robbing the Comerica Bank on Highway 6 and Spencer Road, near Copperfield, on May 30.
FBI Houston posted pictures of the suspect following the robbery incident in hopes of capturing him, offering up to a $5,000 cash reward.
Weeks later, authorities announced Mouton's arrest, saying he was taken into custody during a search warrant at a home on Wolbrook Street. No injuries were reported in that incident.
Officials said Mouton faces numerous violent crime charges, including aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
The residence where Mouton was found and a vehicle are being processed, investigators added.