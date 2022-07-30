20-year-old man arrested after fatally stabbing 1 person during an altercation, police say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 20-year-old is in custody after he was arrested on Saturday in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in Galveston, authorities said.

Jefry Abisai Alfaro is charged with the murder of 24-year-old Marcos Hernandez.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of The Strand. Alfaro and Hernandez were said to be in an argument before it escalated, according to Galveston police.

Hernandez died at the scene.

Alfaro is being held in the Galveston County Jail on a $100,000 bond.